Quadcopters, Killer AI Drones Tested On Civilians
Published 17 hours ago

Based on investigations conducted by Euro-Med Monitor, the Israeli army is using small killer drones fitted with machine guns and missiles from the Matrice 600 and LANIUS categories, which are highly mobile and versatile, i.e. ideal for short-term operations. Their systems can automatically search buildings and create maps to identify possible targets; carry lethal or non-lethal payloads; and carry out a variety of missions for military personnel and special forces.

These drones have killed dozens of civilians, confirmed Euro-Med Monitor, by firing automatic machine guns mounted beneath the aircraft at random gatherings or by shooting directly at people.

Read more on: 

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/war-gaza-israeli-quadcopters-hi-tech-weapon-menacing-palestinian-civilians

https://reliefweb.int/report/occupied-palestinian-territory/gaza-israel-systematically-uses-quadcopters-kill-palestinians-close-distance-enar#:~:text=Geneva%20%2D%20As%20part%20of%20its,Human%20Rights%20Monitor%20has%20documented.

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/22680

https://www.euronews.com/2024/03/23/eu-funding-drone-technology-used-by-israel-in-gaza-war-claims-monitor

Source: 

 

https://www.tiktok.com/@claudiastandup/video/7352079768633756960

https://www.tiktok.com/@drinkinbrospodcast/video/7306546788230516010

https://www.tiktok.com/@hcw4p_me/video/7329888232173227307

https://www.tiktok.com/@archer_vibes369/video/7316561984378506542

https://www.tiktok.com/@chinesespy7274/video/7140246785166953734

https://www.tiktok.com/@bean_on_a_bike/video/7312976357254843690



shooting murder civilians tested quadcopters killer ai drones

