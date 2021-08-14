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Father and Mother arrested in Arizona for objecting to their child being banned from school due to Covid-19 contact tracing rule.
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250 views • August 14, 2021
The blue does not back us, it’s past time we stop supporting them. Let them continue to kneel for BLM and get what they deserve.
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