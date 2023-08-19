The Truth About The Maui Fire and the Ongoing Forest Fires in Canada and Europe.

This is a way to keep you in fear of GLOBAL WARMING so that you'll sell your property cheaply and pay more taxes for no good reason!
We all know we are being lied to, so here I am with the TRUTH!
www.KevinJJohnston.me
#hawaiian #lahaina #oahu #hawaii #ocean #kauai #islandlife #hawaiilife #nature #aloha #maui #love #kihei #honolulu #travel #beach #sunset #bigisland #surfing #lanai #mauihawaii #vacation #photography #mauiphotographer #mauinokaoi #hawaiistagram #mauilife #molokai #luckywelivehawaii #surf
#fire #forests #emergency #forestfires #nature #photography #wildfire #wildfireseason #california #wildlandfirefighting #forestphotography #smoke #firefighter #wildfires #climatechange #bushfire #wildland #wildlandfirefighter #forest #firefighting #forestfire #fireman #wildlandfire #globalwarming #fireseason #forestlife #fireservice #bomberos #firefighters #viewsfromwork #saveourplanet #noplanetb #environment #ecofriendly #eco #climateemergency #climatejustice #sustainableliving #nature #climatestrike #climate #sustainable #saveearth #plasticfree #climatecrisis #climatechange #gretathunberg #globalwarming #green #gogreen #sustainability #climateaction #savetheplanet #recycle #pollution #climatechangeisreal #zerowaste #earth #savetheearth #fridaysforfuture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.