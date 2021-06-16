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3VD in 1 edited. 6/16/2021. Host George Nemeh presenting you a live feed while chatting the latest.
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10 views • June 17, 2021
June 16th 2021 I posted three videos from today, here are all three in one videos edited. MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Narrating while you are watching live feed of the audit integrity in Phoenix Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Historical process. We broke down The Former Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik of the NYPD talking points, bc its better to hear the information from the source than myself the host and as you all know I don't put twist on any story this is why they call my show a boring show bc it speaks truth and truth is boring, but the boring content is a way for your freedom its a stairway to liberty n justice for all. G-Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
Producer George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
Producer George Nemeh
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