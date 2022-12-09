ROYLAB STATS: 09DEC22 - CORONAVIRUS PLANDEMIC Live World Map/Count SHOWS THE TRUTH

CHECK OUT MY PLAYLISTS FOR MORE VIDEOS





I've been watching ROYLAB STATS for a couple of years now. I believe it is honestly showing the truth as far as Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered (just over 13 billion in the world now), the Active Cases and Deaths. As time passes it is becoming more obvious that the graphs are showing a direct corelation between the amount of Vaccines given and the amount of Active Cases. Recently YouTube has limited ROYLAB STATS. Judge for yourself.

Coronavirus Live Streaming: Breaking news, world Map and live counter on total cases, death, recovered cases and vaccine program progress.

I started this live stream on Jan 26th. Many people are worried about the spread of coronavirus. For anyone that wants to know the real-time progression of the worldwide spread of this virus, I offer this live stream. The purpose is not to instill fear or panic, nor is it to necessarily comfort; I just want to present the data to help inform the public of the current situation.



The purpose of this stream is to show basic information and data to understand the situation easily. For detail information, please visit our reference sites.



