Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Discusses Mysteries of Human Intelligence

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VA #76 Creator Discusses Human Intelligence
Description:
What determines our level of intelligence? Are there hidden factors involved? Are there dark influences holding people back? What is the difference between intelligence and wisdom? Where does talent come from? Do experiences in prior lifetimes give people an advantage? Is there a way to reawaken talents we’ve used before? Why is there is so much selfish use of talent? Creator explains why there are old souls and young souls among us with differing abilities, and how intellectual difficulties can be overcome by divine partnership through prayer and divine healing. Join us!
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