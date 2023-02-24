Recent earthquakes: Manmade or Nature?

Now that we know about HAARP, geoengineering, the pure evil of most governments, and unelected leaders power grabbing for our rights, liberty, and very lives, it begs the question of how the recent earthquakes happened...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.