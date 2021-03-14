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Why they really hate the police | Michelle Malkin
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110 views • March 14, 2021
The media and the mob: Michelle Malkin weighs in on the groups that are ‘hijacking America's streets’ as the Derek Chauvin trial gets underway. - via Michelle Malkin Sovereign Nation, Saturdays at 7:00PM ET on Newsmax TV
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