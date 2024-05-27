Create New Account
Free bird- Lynyrd Skynyrd Live at Ryman Auditorium 2022
Published 18 hours ago

Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at Ryman Auditorium in 2022, featuring a crazy list of songs, and lots of guest performers. This is the final concert to ever be recorded and filmed with Gary Rossington. This is Gary's final time ever performing Free Bird, which was confirmed by Johnny Van Zant after the fact, which is insane.



livelynyrd skynyrdfree bird

