Why your favorite podcaster has become UNORIGINAL

Over the past decade, I’ve followed a handful of podcasters and public thinkers whose work genuinely shaped me...

They sharpened my thinking.

They introduced tools I implemented.

They accelerated my personal growth.





But something has changed. I’ll see a new episode drop. I’ll click. I’ll listen. And by the end, nothing new; just remixing, repackaging, and reiteration. I'm tremendously tempted to start internet drama by calling out a few of them, but I'm genuinely grateful to them, so instead I'll try to surmise why this is happening...





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1671-unoriginal-podcasters

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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