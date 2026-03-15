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Why your favorite podcaster has become UNORIGINAL
jroseland
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Over the past decade, I’ve followed a handful of podcasters and public thinkers whose work genuinely shaped me...

They sharpened my thinking.

They introduced tools I implemented.

They accelerated my personal growth.


But something has changed. I’ll see a new episode drop. I’ll click. I’ll listen. And by the end, nothing new; just remixing, repackaging, and reiteration. I'm tremendously tempted to start internet drama by calling out a few of them, but I'm genuinely grateful to them, so instead I'll try to surmise why this is happening...


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1671-unoriginal-podcasters

Order my novel 🛒 Hourglass: A science fiction novel - Not For Sex Addicts - about seduction, biohacking & philosophy

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/991-hourglass


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

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biohackingpodcastingcognitive declinejonathan roselandlimitless mindsetlivestreamingoriginality
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy