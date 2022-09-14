Create New Account
September 24-25 Catastrophe 09142022
High Hopes
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


September 14, 2022


An Economic Collapse is expected to come during the month of September. Consequently, a change like we have never seen before is very near. Most prophecies say that the Collapse will be starting in Germany. Also, a German Legislator lets slip the date that “this, 24 of September 2022 will be a day remaining in our memories as a day we will say, I remember exactly where I was”.


00:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen

05:09 - What could happen

07:03 - Economic Collapse Beginning on September 25th

14:00 - Totalitarian Government

15:28 - German Legislator Lets Slip the Date

17:52 - Three times more Extreme than 2008

20:28 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

21:22 - Twenty-Three Countries Now Abandoning US Dollar

25:03 - Biden Crash will mean Death of Dollar


christianprophecyreligioneconomic collapsegermanycatastrophetotalitarianismprophecy clubstan johnsonbiden regimedeath of dollarseptember 24-25 2022german legislatorremember exactly where you werethree times worse than 2008abandoning us dollar

