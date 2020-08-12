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Mike Adams - Global Depopulation Agenda Why Mayors and Governors are Hand in Glove
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205 views • August 12, 2020
We’ve triggered a tipping point that’s now plunging America into a self-reinforcing collapse spiral that cannot be halted. The weaponized lockdowns were maliciously extended month after month in a deliberate effort to crush the U.S. economy, cause widespread business failures and reckless levels of unemployment. This was all carried out by Democrat mayors and governors as a deliberate assault on Donald Trump’s America.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-08-07-times-up-health-ranger-warns-weve-reached-the-tipping-point-collapse-spiral.html
https://realfreenews.com/
#mikeadams #healthranger #naturalnews #realfreenews #globalists #depopulation #trump #trump2020 #kag #americafirst
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-08-07-times-up-health-ranger-warns-weve-reached-the-tipping-point-collapse-spiral.html
https://realfreenews.com/
#mikeadams #healthranger #naturalnews #realfreenews #globalists #depopulation #trump #trump2020 #kag #americafirst
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