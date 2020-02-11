BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The David Knight Show (11Feb20 Full Show) NH — Democrats Choose Between Various Paths to Totalitarianism
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
2232 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • February 11, 2020
Topics by timecode
— 00:08:23 #PardonRogerStone? Where are the charges for James Clapper lying under oath to Congress & the American people? They were coming after Trump. Stone & Gen. Flynn were in the way of the Dept of “Justice”.  This will show us what Trump is made of

— 00:13:57 Democrat mules in the NH horse race. How the tiny town of Dixville Notch predicted, 28 years ago, Bloomberg’s win today

— 00:22:44 Bernie or Bloomberg? Socialist Kook or Billionaire Coup.  Democrats pick who will lead them (and us) into a totalitarian dystopia

—00:56:13 Joker Phoenix, still in character from the movie, & his udderly ridiculous herd mentality about “specieism”.  “Hypocrite” is Greek for “actor”.  “Oscar” is American for “hypocrite”

— 01:24:11 Thousands rally in Oregon against Democrats shutting down timber jobs

— 01:28:40 Bernie, AOC want to ban oil & gas.  How many solar panels & windmills would it take? A sanity check on the GND & UN 2030 Agenda— and no, AOC, a “sanity check” NOT an entitlement program for the middle class

— 01:46:20 “You just made me a felon”.  The VA Democrat House did it. And then the police pushed the angry public into the street — video

— 01:55:39 Private trucks & entrepreneurs deliver water after govt fails for 40 years

— 02:00:50 A Parkland shooting father who said “School safety first, gun control later” has a plan for school safety.  Will it work without a gun?

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
Keywords
politicsroger stoneradiodavid knightthe david knight shownew hampshireva gun ban
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York&#8217;s 17th Congressional District Race

Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York’s 17th Congressional District Race

Douglas Harrington
The GOP Deserved to Lose &#8212; and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

The GOP Deserved to Lose — and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

Mike Adams
The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

Mike Adams
U.S. Strikes Iran&#8217;s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

U.S. Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

Garrison Vance
U.S., South Korea and Japan Reaffirm Commitment to North Korea&#8217;s Complete Denuclearization

U.S., South Korea and Japan Reaffirm Commitment to North Korea’s Complete Denuclearization

Edison Reed
Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War &#8220;Wrapped Up Soon&#8221;

Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War “Wrapped Up Soon”

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy