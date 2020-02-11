The David Knight Show (11Feb20 Full Show) NH — Democrats Choose Between Various Paths to Totalitarianism

Topics by timecode— 00:08:23 #PardonRogerStone? Where are the charges for James Clapper lying under oath to Congress & the American people? They were coming after Trump. Stone & Gen. Flynn were in the way of the Dept of “Justice”. This will show us what Trump is made of— 00:13:57 Democrat mules in the NH horse race. How the tiny town of Dixville Notch predicted, 28 years ago, Bloomberg’s win today— 00:22:44 Bernie or Bloomberg? Socialist Kook or Billionaire Coup. Democrats pick who will lead them (and us) into a totalitarian dystopia—00:56:13 Joker Phoenix, still in character from the movie, & his udderly ridiculous herd mentality about “specieism”. “Hypocrite” is Greek for “actor”. “Oscar” is American for “hypocrite”— 01:24:11 Thousands rally in Oregon against Democrats shutting down timber jobs— 01:28:40 Bernie, AOC want to ban oil & gas. How many solar panels & windmills would it take? A sanity check on the GND & UN 2030 Agenda— and no, AOC, a “sanity check” NOT an entitlement program for the middle class— 01:46:20 “You just made me a felon”. The VA Democrat House did it. And then the police pushed the angry public into the street — video— 01:55:39 Private trucks & entrepreneurs deliver water after govt fails for 40 years— 02:00:50 A Parkland shooting father who said “School safety first, gun control later” has a plan for school safety. Will it work without a gun?By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!