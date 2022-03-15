BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unplug from the Windows Matrix.... learn LINUX for digital freedom. No more spying.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
51 views • March 15, 2022
Jeffrey Peterson - jeff.pro teaches Linux... detach from the Windows Matrix....
On this Telegram channel, we teach you how to eliminate 'big tech' spying and abuses from your life by learning to use Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) and the Linux Operating System. Linux is the future, it is Digital Freedom!

telegram - https://t.me/jeffrey_peterson
Start your GNU/Linux journey today in our technology forums -> forums.jeff.pro

who is jeff peterson?
A lifetime in technology and business. Former founder, CEO QP/MeetMe .com, a top-20 Social Network in U.S. History, 100MM+ users, traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market for 20 years (QPSA, MEET), sold to eHarmony by acquisition on 3/2020.
Keywords
linuxfossjeff petersonwindows matrix
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Former Google DeepMind Researcher Resigns, Warns AI Could &#8220;Kill Us All&#8221;

Former Google DeepMind Researcher Resigns, Warns AI Could “Kill Us All”

Chase Codewell
Could a short-term, low-calorie regimen ease the burden of Crohn&#8217;s disease?

Could a short-term, low-calorie regimen ease the burden of Crohn’s disease?

Ava Grace
Study Finds Foam Mattresses Can Expose Infants to Toxic Chemicals

Study Finds Foam Mattresses Can Expose Infants to Toxic Chemicals

Coco Somers
Morning Walk May Support Health All Day, Research Indicates

Morning Walk May Support Health All Day, Research Indicates

Iva Greene
Physical fitness linked to better hearing in adults over 50, new study finds

Physical fitness linked to better hearing in adults over 50, new study finds

Willow Tohi
Eight-Hour Eating Window May Improve Blood Sugar Control in Type 1 Diabetes, Study Finds

Eight-Hour Eating Window May Improve Blood Sugar Control in Type 1 Diabetes, Study Finds

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy