Unplug from the Windows Matrix.... learn LINUX for digital freedom. No more spying.

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On this Telegram channel, we teach you how to eliminate 'big tech' spying and abuses from your life by learning to use Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) and the Linux Operating System. Linux is the future, it is Digital Freedom!
telegram - https://t.me/jeffrey_peterson
Start your GNU/Linux journey today in our technology forums -> forums.jeff.pro
who is jeff peterson?
A lifetime in technology and business. Former founder, CEO QP/MeetMe .com, a top-20 Social Network in U.S. History, 100MM+ users, traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market for 20 years (QPSA, MEET), sold to eHarmony by acquisition on 3/2020.