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Casual Conversation With A Friend Part 2
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20 views • March 29, 2021
I had originally planned to do a breakdown of the movie Wag The Dog last week linking it to green screen snafus with Biden and controlling the News Cycle; however, I shared a conversation I had with a friend. This is the second part of the conversation which I hope all of you find interesting. This part of the call we discuss:
1) Star Wars civil war
2) build your immune system vs. vaccine
3) How the Covid vaccine not approved & possible dangers with it
4) If you take the vaccine thus altering your DNA changing God's design are you still Human and part of his design?
5) Eugenicists and Depopulation agenda
1) Star Wars civil war
2) build your immune system vs. vaccine
3) How the Covid vaccine not approved & possible dangers with it
4) If you take the vaccine thus altering your DNA changing God's design are you still Human and part of his design?
5) Eugenicists and Depopulation agenda
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