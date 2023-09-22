Create New Account
The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 09.21.23 | "God Anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost & With Power; Who Wen About Doing Good & Healing All That Were Oppressed by the Devil." - Acts 10:38
Thrivetime Show
******************************************
The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950

CLIP #1 - The Bible Was Written to Prepare Us, Not to Scare Us | Revelation 13:13, Revelation 16:13-16, Revelation 13:16-18 | Does the Bible Prophesy Fire Coming Down from Heaven, the Euphrates Drying Up, the False Prophet & The Mark of the Beast? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3iz31s-the-bible-was-written-to-prepare-us-not-to-scare-us-revelation-1313.html

CLIP #2 - Israel | "As We Continue to Work Tirelessly to Support a Just & Lasting Peace Between the Israelis & the Palestinians. Two States for Two People." - Joe Biden (9/19/23) + What Did God Say About Dividing God's Land (Israel) Genesis 12:3 + Zechariah 12:1-3 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3j9qm3-israel-as-we-continue-to-work-tirelessly-to-support-a.html

CLIP #3 - Peace & Security | “NOW Is Our Moment for ACTION. Let Us Recommit a World Where Peace & Security Are A Reality for All.” - (9/13/2013) Dennis Francis (President of 78th U.N. General Assembly 78th) + 1st Thessalonians Chapter 5 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3ii670-peace-and-security-now-is-our-moment-for-action..html

CLIP #4 - “Now the Lord Is That Spirit: And Where the Spirit of the Lord is, There Is Liberty.” - Climate Lockdowns | "Climate Lockdowns, Meaning If Whatever Number Exceeds Whatever Threshold They Can Lock You Down, Which Leads Us to 15-Minute Ghettos." - German Member of European Parliament, Christine Anderson
https://rumble.com/v3jk9aq-climate-lockdowns-climate-lockdowns-meaning-if-whatever-number.html

UPDATE #5 - Andy Stanley's Church to Host LGBT-Affirming Conference - https://www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/michael-foust/andy-stanleys-church-to-host-lgbt-affirming-conference.html

WATCH At 32:16 - https://rumble.com/v3jmiom-americas-voice-live-show-9-21-23.html

clay clarkthrivetime showthe remnant church

