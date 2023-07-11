Create New Account
Former Agnostic Details Irrefutable Evidence of Intelligent Design - Dr. Jobe Martin
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday

Devout agnostic Dr. Jobe Martin was giving a lecture to a room full of dental students when two of them challenged him on the concepts of the theory of evolution. After five years of research, Jobe discovered that evolution had no answers for the questions surrounding the existence of man, the creation of the universe, and the perfect and complex design of animals. As the founder of Biblical Discipleship Ministries, Jobe lays out the irrefutable evidence of intelligent design. He also shares the glaring blind spots in evolutionary theory that further affirm the illegitimacy of evolution over Biblical creation.



TAKEAWAYS


Animals are irreducibly complex, which means that they need every part of their body to survive from day one


Some questions that refute the Big Bang: What made the Big Bang happen? Where did information come from?


America’s education system is saturated in Marxist-socialist agenda - a worldview based in evolution


God’s creation are full of treasures given from a loving Creator - Jesus - to us



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Creation Proclaims DVD Trailers: http://bit.ly/3jfvo00 

Creation Proclaims Store: http://bit.ly/3wzFNqn

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/ 

The Evolution of a Creationist Book: https://amzn.to/3DxMUUn

Creation Cards for Kids: https://biblicaldiscipleship.org/creation-cards/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. JOBE MARTIN

Website: https://biblicaldiscipleship.org/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH CREATION PROCLAIMS

Website: https://creationproclaims.com// 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



