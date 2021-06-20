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VAERS death data 1990 - 2021
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539 views • June 20, 2021
The COVID-19 vaccine death reports on VAERS hugely outnumber all other vaccines combined in any previous year. If you know anyone who thinks these vaccines are safe, get them to watch this 2-minute video. You can support me at https://ko-fi.com/karenselick
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