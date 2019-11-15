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CSE 101 Part 2 of 10
Dutch Video Mirror
Dutch Video Mirror
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5 views • November 15, 2019
Introduction to his first seminar, Kent Hovind was a science teacher at a high school, later he went evangelising and got behind bars for almost 10 years because of his scientific way of proofing evolution is nothing more than a religion based on circular reasoning. They tricked him to get him locked up. During this time in jail he asked me to spread his seminars as wide as possible among my brothers, sisters, friends and colleagues. So here they are.

For more detailed information on his seminars, visit https://www.apologeet.nl/en/multimedia/hovind/#cse-101

Some parts taken over from there:

CSE 101 - Class 2

Mix little truth in with lies

Rat poison

Proverbs 23:29,30
"Who hath woe? who hath sorrow?... They that tarry long at the wine;..."
Greek 1 word for wine
English - juice - wine - fermented juice - fermented wine

Good science in textbooks - little of poison

Six meanings of evolution 1. Cosmic - BB - Big mess - Origin of time space mater
2. Chemical - hydrogen + helium - usually decay not increase - Radium>lead Potassium>Argon
3. Stellar + Planetary
4. Organic - Takes intelligence to make life
5. Macro - Arrival of kinds
6. Micro - Variations within kinds - Speciation

1-5 are Religious
6 is Science
Bacteria resistance
Roach resistance
Keywords
sciencebiblegodcreationjesusdinosaursevangelismteaching
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