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JANUARY 25TH 2021 LIVE STREAM A GREAT MAN KEVIN J JOHNSTON FIGHTS FOR JUSTICE
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100 views • January 31, 2021
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Kevin J Johnston Joins Christopher James and exposes MASSIVE corruption.
Kevin is shown the power of common law and the BAR is toast once the people all know what has and is being done to people.
This is a fast paced discussion both men are on fire with knowledge this is one the people of Canada and world don't want to miss.
Our time is now....
We the people have the truth....
We all have been lied to what is going on....
time we the people kick some serious ass to ignorance and corruption
The BAR is the enemy of the people
We are going to restore our public courthouses back to the LAW of this land... COMMON LAW.
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Kevin J Johnston Joins Christopher James and exposes MASSIVE corruption.
Kevin is shown the power of common law and the BAR is toast once the people all know what has and is being done to people.
This is a fast paced discussion both men are on fire with knowledge this is one the people of Canada and world don't want to miss.
Our time is now....
We the people have the truth....
We all have been lied to what is going on....
time we the people kick some serious ass to ignorance and corruption
The BAR is the enemy of the people
We are going to restore our public courthouses back to the LAW of this land... COMMON LAW.
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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