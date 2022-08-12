Rick Wiles & Dr. Robert A. Schuller Discuss Today's Toxic Political Environment

Today on TruNews, host and founder Rick Wiles welcomes Dr. Robert A. Schuller to the Godcast. Dr. Schuller's family legacy extends to today as he pastors Community Church of Orange County in the midst of California's toxic political environment. Rick discusses what believers can do to navigate the current climate of institutional evil in our nation.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 8/9/22



It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day