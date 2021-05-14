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THIRD TERM ABORTIONS AND WOMEN WITH PENISES? | LA WOMEN'S MARCHERS ARE ON ONE
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93 views • May 14, 2021
Third term abortions and "women with penises"? LA couldn't help itself! Stay til the end for my fav moment...you'll know it when you see it!
We need to STAND FOR LIFE! It's time to stop giving tax payer funds to places like Planned Parenthood. SIGN THE PETITION - IT TAKES 10 SECONDS!
LINK: https://j.mp/2Qj2oWN
We need to STAND FOR LIFE! It's time to stop giving tax payer funds to places like Planned Parenthood. SIGN THE PETITION - IT TAKES 10 SECONDS!
LINK: https://j.mp/2Qj2oWN
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