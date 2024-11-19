Zeeve Talk Show with Shutter: Understanding the Role of Rollups in Tackling MEV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How important is the Maximum extractable Value in layer 2 blockchains, and how do decentralisation and scaling go together? To discuss these points, Ghan Vashishtha, co-founder and CTO of Zeeve, and Luis Bezzenberger, Product Manager at Shutter, came together and shared their expertise on the matter. This video forms the conversation between the two. Watch it to understand the nuances of MEV and rollups.