【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】 Opening Poem “To CCP” by Miles Guo

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《致CCP》
To CCP
只剩下了你 没听过我的歌
You’re the only one who hasn’t heard my song
也只剩下了你 不曾爱过我
You’re the only one who has never loved me
当你知道了 我此生的使命
When you know my mission in this life
请向最美的春天 致以 最深的歉意
Please send the deepest apologies to the most beautiful spring
改天再下吧 今天要下的雨
The rainfall for today, save it for another day.
就提前盛开吧 待放的紫云英
The purple flowers wrapped in buds, please bloom now.
趁阳光万丈 月亮已千里
While the sun is shining and the moon is thousands of miles away
请向万家的灯火 致以 最深的歉意
Please send the deepest apologies to all the twinkling lights of the city
光明的大地 你是唯一阴影
You are the only shadow on the bright earth
如果你能看到
If you could see
如果你能听清
If you could hear
请向这蓝天 请向这白云
Please send the deepest apologies
请向这绿水青山
To the blue sky, to the white clouds
致以 最深的歉意
To the clear water, and to the green mountains