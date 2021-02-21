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The Differences Between A Christian Republic & A Humanist Democracy
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300 views • February 21, 2021
The Differences Between A Christian Republic & A Humanist Democracy
Sam and Michael discuss The Differences Between A Christian Republic & A Humanist Democracy A Treatise on United States Constitutional Law & Government
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https://openlibrary.org/works/OL2099776W/The_Original_Intent_of_the_First_Amendment
https://www.amazon.com/Fatherhood-United-States-America-Development-ebook/dp/B01N99ZOQF/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=fatherhood+in+the+united+states+of+america+michael+d+juzwick&qid=1612810003&sr=8-1
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Sam and Michael discuss The Differences Between A Christian Republic & A Humanist Democracy A Treatise on United States Constitutional Law & Government
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/
Share and Follow and Subscribe To Michael Juzwick
https://twitter.com/michael_juzwick
https://openlibrary.org/works/OL2099776W/The_Original_Intent_of_the_First_Amendment
https://www.amazon.com/Fatherhood-United-States-America-Development-ebook/dp/B01N99ZOQF/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=fatherhood+in+the+united+states+of+america+michael+d+juzwick&qid=1612810003&sr=8-1
https://lighteternalpublications.wordpress.com/
Share and Follow Subscribe to
http://weaponizednews.com/
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Weaponizedn...
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https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
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