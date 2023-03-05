Create New Account
Not Pfizer Or Moderna, But The US Government Pioneered mRNA Technology. DARPA (US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) Began Investing in Gene-Encoded Vaccines in 2012.
Published 14 hours ago

Not Pfizer Or Moderna, But The US Government Pioneered mRNA Technology. DARPA (US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) Began Investing in Gene-Encoded Vaccines in 2012.


 In Other Words, The Military Came Up With The Idea Of ​​Messenger RNA Vaccines, Not Pfizer Or Moderna.


 "This Is A Military Program."

