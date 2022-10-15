⚠️It's official now. Chip for all residents of Europe. The owner of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, congratulates the leaders of the European Union on their progress towards microchips.





Further Info: https://freewestmedia.com/2022/01/25/klaus-schwab-welcomes-european-chip-law-to-advance-physical-brain-for-digitization/





Source @Corona Conspiracy





