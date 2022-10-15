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⚠️It's official now. Chip for all residents of Europe. The owner of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, congratulates the leaders of the European Union on their progress towards microchips.
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Further Info: https://freewestmedia.com/2022/01/25/klaus-schwab-welcomes-european-chip-law-to-advance-physical-brain-for-digitization/
Source @Corona Conspiracy
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