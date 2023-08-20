Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trudeau's C-18 shakedown is limiting Canadians' access to information about wildfire evacuations
channel image
High Hopes
2717 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
64 views
Published 13 hours ago

Rebel News


August 18, 2023


http://StopTheCensorship.ca | Sign the petition!

Sheila Gunn Reid from Rebel News reports on Facebook parent company Meta blocking Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act, preventing citizens from accessing wildfire evacuations information.

Visit Rebel News for more on this story ► https://rebelne.ws/3qB1RSb


Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.


Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:


►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation

►We accept cryptocurrency! - http://rebelne.ws/crypto

►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus

►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store

►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast


Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!

FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook

TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter

INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram

RUMBLE - https://rebelne.ws/rumble


Follow all of our YouTube channels here:

Rebel News Canada - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-CAN

Rebel News Australia - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-AUS

Rebel News USA - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-USA

Rebel News UK - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-UK

Rebel News Québec - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-Quebec

Ezra Levant - https://rebelne.ws/EzraLevantYT


An original video production by Rebel News.


#RebelNews


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38z7k8-trudeaus-c-18-shakedown-is-limiting-canadians-access-to-information-about-w.html

Keywords
facebookcanadatrudeauevacuationsfireswildfirerebel newsmetashakedownsheila gunn reidc-18access to informationonline news actblocking canadian news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket