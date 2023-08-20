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Trudeau's C-18 shakedown is limiting Canadians' access to information about wildfire evacuations
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102 views • August 20, 2023

Rebel News


August 18, 2023


http://StopTheCensorship.ca | Sign the petition!

Sheila Gunn Reid from Rebel News reports on Facebook parent company Meta blocking Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act, preventing citizens from accessing wildfire evacuations information.

Visit Rebel News for more on this story ► https://rebelne.ws/3qB1RSb


Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38z7k8-trudeaus-c-18-shakedown-is-limiting-canadians-access-to-information-about-w.html

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facebookcanadatrudeauevacuationsfireswildfirerebel newsmetashakedownsheila gunn reidc-18access to informationonline news actblocking canadian news
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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