Explosion in Khoy, Iran, just prior to "Earthquake"

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‼️Explosion in Khoy, Iran
Video shows the seismic shock in Khoy, moments before that, a bright light glows in the sky, regarding the Khoy blast, a blast was heard, glowing red, then the earthquake happened.
Have the Zionist state been using NUKES yet again?
Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link