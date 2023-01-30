Explosion in Khoy, Iran, just prior to "Earthquake"

‼️Explosion in Khoy, Iran
Video shows the seismic shock in Khoy, moments before that, a bright light glows in the sky, regarding the Khoy blast, a blast was heard, glowing red, then the earthquake happened.
Have the Zionist state been using NUKES yet again?
Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
