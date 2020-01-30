This Is What Doctors Will Never Tell You About The CLOVES So You Do Not Use Them AMAZING

This Is What Doctors Will Never Tell You About The CLOVES So You Do Not Use Them AMAZINGCloves has been used as spice since many countries. It has also many medicinal benefits.Health benefits of cloves.1. Reduce pain.Cloves possess a compound called eugenol which has an anti-inflammatory effect, that can reduce the pain and arhtritis. Cloves can be consumed directly (2 or 3 a day) or makig clove tea.2. Improve Oral Health.Cloves can freshen your breath and prevent gum diseases.Cloves also help to reduce toothache. You need to chew 1 or 2 cloves.3. Liver Protection.Cloves helps to protect the liver. To improves liver health, you can drink clove tea or eat one or two clove daily.4. Boost Immune System.The science of Ayurvedic medicine has described the spice to b effective in developing the immune system of the body.5. Relieve Stress.Cloves have a calming effect on the nerves which can be useful when a person is under stress. For this a cup of clove tea can be consumed.6. Regulate Blood Sugar.Research shows that the compounds found in cloves may help keep blood sugar under control.7. Promote digestion.Cloves promote the production of gastric acids, which help in better digestion of food.8. Cure Headaches.Cloves can be used to treat headache.Precaution.Cloves should not be used by pregnant or breastfeeding women, children under the age of 6 or patients with gastrointestinal or neurological diseases.Visit our facebook page:Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.Images licensed under CC:pixabayflickrpexels