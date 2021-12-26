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Artificial Intelligence, knowledge, technology and future Cyber plans, Prophecy
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384 views • December 26, 2021
Prophetic word I received on December 25th around 2.30pm while I was just sitting in the sun, enjoying the Shabat.
It addresses different subjects, a lot to the modern technology and ideas of men.
Please pay close attention of the type of conversation in this prophecy – it's not just direct
Scripture to the word:
Matthew 6:19-21
Joel 2:28
Revelation 6:15
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-25-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-25-ai-knowledge-and-cyber-tech-plans/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It addresses different subjects, a lot to the modern technology and ideas of men.
Please pay close attention of the type of conversation in this prophecy – it's not just direct
Scripture to the word:
Matthew 6:19-21
Joel 2:28
Revelation 6:15
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-25-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-25-ai-knowledge-and-cyber-tech-plans/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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