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"MORE THAN ENOUGH EVIDENCE" BRITISH REPORT FINDS COVID VAX "NOT SAFE FOR HUMANS"
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38268 views • July 05, 2021
Please watch and share far and wide folks. The study was conducted of all the main health and medicine regulatory bodies in several countries, and the report declares unequivocally, that based on the data they are seeing of the deaths and injuries resulting from the Sars-COV2 COVID 19 vaccine, there is more then enough evidence to declare this is experiment needs to stop, and the ingredients in the vaccines are toxic to human beings.
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