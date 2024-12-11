Grassroots Media from Holland - on Trump, War and Free Speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"De Andere Krant" is an independent newspaper from the Netherlands. A few months ago it started a campaign against the wars that are eating up entire populations in Ukraine and the Middle East. Karel Beckmann one of their editors joins us for this interview to explain their motivation for this campaign, the current war situation, the economic war of de-industrialization going on in Europe and the war on free speech and free media. A conversation loaded with interesting perspectives outside of the mainstream. Don’t miss!