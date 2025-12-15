🇨🇦 Unity, Alberta Independence & Revival in Canada | The Hon. Stockwell Day and Sammy Robinson

Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate

or by calling 1-866-844-0844.





Is Alberta really serious about separating from Canada — and what does this mean for our nation’s unity and spiritual future? In this powerful episode, we explore the growing movement for Alberta independence, hear insights from The Hon. Stockwell Day at the Reclaim Canada Conference, and share a prophetic word from Sammy Robinson about revival, humility, and unity in our nation.





In this episode:





🔹 The facts and emotions driving Alberta’s independence movement

🔹 Why many Albertans feel they’re giving more than they get from Ottawa

🔹 What recent polls say about separation sentiment and national unity

🔹 A biblical perspective on justice, division, and God’s purpose for nations

🔹 A powerful word about revival, oil, and the blessing of unity in Canada





We believe our greatest days are still ahead if we walk together in humility and prayer.





📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.





📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!





🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-146





FIND US AT:





🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa74lXt5UbESEYNsk3

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faytene-tv/id1502455295

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#FayteneTV #AlbertaIndependence #CanadaUnity #FaithInCanada #CanadianPolitics #RevivalInCanada #PrayForCanada #CanadianChurch #albertastrong