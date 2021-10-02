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SGT Report: US Patriots Now Being Labeled 'Terrorists' by Criminals Satanist in Gov. [02.10.2021]
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110 views • October 02, 2021
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California becomes first state to REQUIRE students be VAXXED to attend school, Feinstein demands vax passports to fly domestically, liberal SCOTUS says NYC teachers have no right to refuse the experimental jab, and the National School Boards Association is begging Biden to surveil all parents who go to School Board meetings to have their voices heard as "extremists "and "terror threats". Welcome to the land of the formerly free, and the home of the brave.
Stay Healthy w/ Dr. Zelenko's Z STACK: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=/sgtreport
SGT Report - 113449 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gIKiikMEwIp5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
California becomes first state to REQUIRE students be VAXXED to attend school, Feinstein demands vax passports to fly domestically, liberal SCOTUS says NYC teachers have no right to refuse the experimental jab, and the National School Boards Association is begging Biden to surveil all parents who go to School Board meetings to have their voices heard as "extremists "and "terror threats". Welcome to the land of the formerly free, and the home of the brave.
Stay Healthy w/ Dr. Zelenko's Z STACK: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=/sgtreport
SGT Report - 113449 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gIKiikMEwIp5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
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