Rand Paul: Strikes on ‘drug boats’ are ‘insane - ‘Civilized people don’t do this’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rand Paul: Strikes on ‘drug boats’ are ‘insane’
‘They seem to think that these people are less than human,’ Paul said of his colleagues supporting the attacks
‘Civilized people don’t do this’
Agree!
Adding, good news: Prince Andrew BOOTED from Buckingham Palace
Epstein’s best pal has been stripped of his titles and kicked out into the real world
Palace says its sympathies with ‘victims and survivors’ of abuse