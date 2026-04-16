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Why is there a ‘winged creature of hell’ in Trump’s Jesus image? - Tucker Carlson - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Why is there a ‘winged creature of hell’ in Trump’s Jesus image? - Tucker Carlson

The since-deleted viral AI image of Trump portrayed as Jesus was deliberately altered, believes Tucker Carlson. 

The original image floating around the Internet earlier, although almost an exact copy of Trump’s, had only American soldiers hovering like angels. 

But what appeared in the second version looks like a mysterious horned creature.

💬 “The American soldier over the president as Jesus' head has been changed and is now, if you look very carefully, a demon, some kind of winged creature of hell,” says Carlson, adding:

So it goes from an image that suggests, you know, healing and light to an image that suggests nothing good. It suggests demonic power because there is a demon in it.”

Adding, also did you know Trump has plans for a bigly Arch. 

Article, with photo: On top is a gold figure winged creature.

Partial of article:  The Trump administration Friday unveiled new renderings of its proposed triumphal arch, a 250-foot structure planned to tower over a traffic circle near Arlington National Cemetery.

The memorial, dubbed “Independence Arch,” is part of President Donald Trump’s broader effort to leave a mark on the nation’s capitol and to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this year.

interior archway would be 55 feet wide — approximately equal to four lanes of traffic. At 110 feet tall, the interior of the arch would exceed the height of the Lincoln Memorial.

The arch is proposed for Memorial Circle, a traffic circle just inside the border of the nation’s capital

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/04/10/trump-triumphal-arch-commission-plan-00867401

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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