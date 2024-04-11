Create New Account
WWJD? (What Would the Jews do?)
Fritz Berggren
Published Yesterday
  • What would you do to protect your kin? Your family?
  • What would the Jew do to protect Jews?  Nuke Europe?
  • We have to think seriously about this for the White Race.
  • Who has publicly called for Genocide of the the White Race?
  • What are we willing to do to prevent that?

Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com

