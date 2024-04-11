WWJD? (What Would the Jews do?)
Published Yesterday
- What would you do to protect your kin? Your family?
- What would the Jew do to protect Jews? Nuke Europe?
- We have to think seriously about this for the White Race.
- Who has publicly called for Genocide of the the White Race?
- What are we willing to do to prevent that?
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
