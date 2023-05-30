The Resurrection of the Just is a Benefit of the Cross !

An excerpt of another video dealing yet again with the Resurrection of the Just. There is only one way to be justified in God's eyes and that is by trusting in the finished work of Christ at the Cross. Jesus' Work on the Cross was a legal Work, and the Holy Spirit works within the legal parameters of that finished work of Christ and the Cross.
Everything we get from God, whether spiritual, physical, social, emotional, psychological, financial, etc., etc., it is a Benefit of the Cross of Jesus Christ.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.