Canadian Mayoral Candidate Silenced and Imprisoned By Government as U.S. is on Same Course | Generation Z, Transvestite Proselytizing, and Abortion are the Political Issues Now

For many years the RNC, Republican PACs, and Republican candidates have been amiss when it comes to capturing the generations beneath them. This problem has only created a lack of support from them and a capture of them by the Democrat party. This is one reason we have seen their idealistic attitudes turn toward electing their favorite leftist candidate and ignoring Republicans as they are the enemy of their perceived ideals.

Knowing this we take a look at the current political climate in this country. While the Republican sector uniparty is focused on raising funds, and also stealing them from the taxpayers, leftists and Marxists are indoctrinating their children in the school systems. From the moment they enter into government funded education they are brainwashed by the low-quality activists in the classrooms.

This has led to what we see today. Take a look around and view the countries in the world and see that the United States has been primed to follow suit. It's not your country anymore. Your nearest neighbor Canada can serve as the forewarning of the direction you are heading.

Make no mistake that abortion, transhumanism, transvestite acceptance, and other aberrations are the worldviews that Generation Z holds dearly. This is where Conservatives, without compromising, must got to meet them. How we do that remains to be discovered and perfected but we must get them out of this by being straightforward with them.

Our dissidence from the current state must be stronger than theirs from your values. If we don't start immediately and change course then it's finished. Pack your bags or endure the slavery in the future.





