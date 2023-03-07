Hans Trooper is being honked at, by another very very angry girl

To the moderators who keep on changing the category of my videos, as I upload them. My videos are about Culture and Life, and that is obvious, so even if you change the category of my videos, as I just upload them, I will put my videos right back in the appropriate category, which is the Culture and Life category.



My videos are obviously about Culture and Life, and I have something to say, and even if you moderator, change the category of my video, to another category, I will put the category of my video, right back in the appropriate category, which is the category of Culture and Life.





Comment by me ; Hans Trooper



Hans Trooper 2017 tous droits réservés. ©