The Book of Revelation - Part 17 - "The Fifth Trumpet Brings the First Terror"- Expository Reading

Revelation 9:1-12 NLT

Then the fifth angel blew his trumpet, and I saw a star that had fallen to earth from the sky, and he was given the key to the shaft of the bottomless pit. [2] When he opened it, smoke poured out as though from a huge furnace, and the sunlight and air turned dark from the smoke. [3] Then locusts came from the smoke and descended on the earth, and they were given power to sting like scorpions. [4] They were told not to harm the grass or plants or trees, but only the people who did not have the seal of God on their foreheads. [5] They were told not to kill them but to torture them for five months with pain like the pain of a scorpion sting. [6] In those days people will seek death but will not find it. They will long to die, but death will flee from them! [7] The locusts looked like horses prepared for battle. They had what looked like gold crowns on their heads, and their faces looked like human faces. [8] They had hair like women's hair and teeth like the teeth of a lion. [9] They wore armor made of iron, and their wings roared like an army of chariots rushing into battle. [10] They had tails that stung like scorpions, and for five months they had the power to torment people. [11] Their king is the angel from the bottomless pit; his name in Hebrew is Abaddon, and in Greek, Apollyon-the Destroyer. [12] The first terror is past, but look, two more terrors are coming!