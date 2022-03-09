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A look behind the scenes of those in power Interview with Dr. Călin Georgescu
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34 views • March 09, 2022
Dr. Călin Georgescu was a long-time senior staff member of the "United Nations" and the "Club of Rome." After leaving these positions, he now reveals how influential elites purposefully exploit people's weaknesses to manipulate and produce modern slaves. But he also sees a solution to how something good can ultimately come out of all the negative events. Learn more in this insightful interview.
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