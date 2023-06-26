Ukraine Update June 25,26, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 26Jun2023

▫️ Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a long-range maritime and airborne high-precision strike at foreign-made ammunition, sent to Ukraine by Western countries.

▫️ The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk, Krasny Liman, and South Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

▫️ Two enemy attacks have been successfully repelled due to skillful and committed actions of the Yug Group of Forces units in the vicinity of Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic) during the day.

▫️ Up to 195 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, as well as two American-made Paladin self-propelled artillery units have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses to the units of 21st and 63rd Armed Forces of Ukraine Mechanized Brigades close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terny, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been eliminated close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy has suffered losses of over 90 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, five pick-up trucks, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.

▫️ In South Donetsk close to Vremevka salient, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Moreover, the Russian Forces have repelled an attack of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ In addition, actions of one sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ The total losses of the enemy in these directions during the day amounted to over 150 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and one Msta-B and one D-20 howitzers.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces launched strikes at enemy manpower and hardware near Novomlynsk, Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to over 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ In Kherson direction, up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and two Msta-B howitzers have been neutralized by fire.

▫️ An ammunition depot of the 126th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated close to Kazatskoye (Kherson region).

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 83 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 104 areas during the day.

▫️ A communication center of the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed close to Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ An armament repair and recovery facility of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit near Novoyakovlevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Russia's Air Defense shot down 19 unmanned aerial vehicles close to Privolye, Rubezhnoye, Zaliman, and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Vladimirovka and Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Mirnoye, Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye region), and Proletarka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry