"UN Says Global Rice Production Causing Greenhouse Gases"

Just when some worldwide
food supplies are declining, now the UN says there may be a shortage of global
rice production. This is caused by new UN
agricultural regulations forcing farmers to use new methods of growing rice to
prevent the release of greenhouse gases.
This transitioning is "needed" to prevent climate change
affecting our weather with such things as drought and flooding. But if rice is destabilized it may cause millions
of people worldwide to be adversely affected since rice provides up to 50% of
the dietary caloric supply they need.
