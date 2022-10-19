WE ARE ALL JUST CATTLE

It is painfully evident, that we are no more than cattle to be traded, used and euthanized when appropriate, by uber wealthy, uber connected elitists, which are actually waging war on us all





BRIGHTEON : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa

RUMBLE : https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa





PODCASTS:





SUBSTACK : https://sergamesa.substack.com/

SPOTIFY : https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH

APPLE : https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/maken-sense/id1645219652





STORE:





BRIFGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk