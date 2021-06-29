TruNews - 6/29/21*

Jun 29, 202137 YEARS AFTER 1984 TUCKER CARLSON DISCOVERS BIG BROTHER IS REALCourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, host Edward Szall and the team examines the comments by Tucker Carlson who finally has realized that the NSA is spying on him. Eco-terrorists get a free pass at protesting at the White House, with no insurrection accusations.A Canadian doctor is dismissed from his position after standing up for children and the abuse by the government of vaccines.Finally, a man NOT wearing a mask into a bank gets shot.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/29/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror