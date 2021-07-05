DAVID ICKE, THE ILLUSION OF FREEDOM

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World renowned author and speaker David Icke has taken a stand on controversial topics. As a result, he has been banned from many social media platforms. Gladly, he keeps finding a way to share suppressed information. The last time David was in the classroom, we discussed his book, The Answer. He is back with not just answers, but to point out the illusion of freedom!
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