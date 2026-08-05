CHP Talks: Dr. Michael Wagner—Why Some Albertans Now Want Out!

August 6, 2026: My guest this week is Dr. Michael Wagner, independent researcher and writer, and a columnist for the Western Standard. He has written some terrific books about Christianity and politics in Canada. He and his wife have eleven children and they have been home educating for over 30 years. We discuss the history of Alberta’s ill-treatment at the hands of Ottawa and the growing sentiment for independence.

Learn more about Dr. Michael Wagner at: https://www.drmichaelwagner.com

Purchase his books at: https://merchantship.ca





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