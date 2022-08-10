China Announced New Round of Military Drills Around Taiwan After Its Largest Ever Military Exercises Ended Last Week

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https://gnews.org/post/p15yjc80d
08/08/2022 CNBC Television: China has announced a fresh round of military drills around Taiwan after its largest ever military exercises ended last week, signaling that Beijing would continue to maintain pressure on Taiwan’s defenses